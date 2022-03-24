New Evidence Says Pentagon Involved in Development of Bioweapons in Ukraine - Moscow

Russian experts have revealed new facts pointing to the direct involvement of the US Department of Defense in the development of biological weapons components in Ukraine, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Russian experts have revealed new facts pointing to the direct involvement of the US Department of Defense in the development of biological weapons components in Ukraine, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

The Russian Ministry of Defense continues to study documents received from employees of Ukrainian biological laboratories about the secret military biological activities of the United States in Ukraine.

"Experts from the Russian troops of chemical, radiation and biological protection in the course of studying the documents revealed new facts proving the direct involvement of the US Department of Defense in the development of biological weapons components in Ukraine," Konashenkov told reporters, adding that the documents will be presented to the public in the near future.

The main goal of this project was to conduct a molecular analysis of especially dangerous infections endemic to Ukraine, the spokesman said.

"This work involved sampling the pathogen in old cattle burial grounds in order to obtain new strains of anthrax," Konashenkov added.

Additionally, the US planned to test unregistered drugs on Ukrainian military, he said. In particular, a pharmaceutical company contracted by the US Department of Defense worked with the Ukrainian defense ministry to develop tests of unregistered medicines on Ukrainian military personnel.