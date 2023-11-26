New railway links Lijiang, Shangri-la in southwest China

KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) A railway linking the cities of Lijiang and Shangri-la, two well-known tourist destinations in southwest China's Yunnan Province, opened to traffic on Sunday, according to local authorities.

With the operation of the Lijiang-Shangri-la railway, the fastest travel time between the two cities will be 1 hour and 18 minutes.

The 139-km railway also connects Shangri-la, in the Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, to the provincial capital Kunming.

The new line will help improve transportation in ethnic minority areas, which will promote national unity, consolidate border stability, and promote Yunnan's high-quality development, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.