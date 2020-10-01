UrduPoint.com
New US Jobless Claims Fall To 837,000: Government

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:04 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :New jobless claim filings in the United States fell to 837,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, resuming their downward trajectory after increasing slightly earlier in the month.

Claims fell by 36,000 over the previous week's level. However the data is complicated by most-populous state California's decision to pause processing claims for the two weeks to October 3 to address a backlog, meaning the level it reported Thursday was the same as the previous week -- subject to revision.

