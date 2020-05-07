UrduPoint.com
New York City To Offer Residents 140,000 Free COVID-19 Antibody Tests Next Week - Mayor

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:41 PM

New York City will perform 140,000 free coronavirus (COVID-19) antibody tests for residents starting next week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Thursday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) New York City will perform 140,000 free coronavirus (COVID-19) antibody tests for residents starting next week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Thursday.

An additional 140,000 free antibody tests are already being performed this week on frontline workers.

"On top of that 140,000 [COVID-19 antibody tests] for the first responders and the healthcare workers, we are adding another 140,000 for everyday New Yorkers," de Blasio said. "Combined, 280,000 people will get antibody tests in just the next few weeks in New York City.

"

Starting next week, he said, 70,000 New Yorkers will be offered antibody tests, and the remaining 70,000 tests will be performed in early June.

The tests will be done at five sites throughout the five boroughs: in Morrisania in the Bronx, East New York in Brooklyn, Upper Manhattan, Concord in Staten Island, and Long Island City in Queens, de Blasio said.

He added that each site will perform 1,000 tests per day and individuals will be able to get their results back in 24 to 48 hours.

