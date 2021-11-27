UrduPoint.com

New York Governor Declares State Of Emergency Amid Spike In COVID-19 Infections - Order

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 06:00 AM

New York Governor Declares State of Emergency Amid Spike in COVID-19 Infections - Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency in the state due to a spike in new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, according to her executive order.

"Whereas, New York is now experiencing COVID-19 transmission at rates the State has not seen since April 2020...Whereas, the rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions has been increasing over the past month to over 300 new admissions a day...I do hereby declare a State disaster emergency for the entire State of New York through January 15, 2022," the executive order said on Friday evening.

The state of emergency will increase hospital capacity in New York and support vaccination efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

Hochul issued the state of emergency amid concerns over the new Omicron coronavirus variant detected in southern Africa. The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and many European countries imposed new restrictions on foreign nationals traveling from countries in the region due to the new strain.

Related Topics

Africa Governor Canada New York United Kingdom United States January April 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE suspends entry of travellers from South Africa ..

UAE suspends entry of travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, ..

5 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 E ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 Emiratis

8 hours ago
 GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: ..

GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: GMIS

8 hours ago
 Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers ..

Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers youth to make their mark in f ..

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding i ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding in Al Dhafra

9 hours ago
 Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s larg ..

Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s largest solar power plant

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.