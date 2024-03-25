Open Menu

New Zealand Glaciers Continuously Shrinking: Snowline Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) New Zealand's latest snowline survey revealed "continued shrinkage" of glaciers in the country.

New Zealand's glaciers appear "smashed and shattered" due to enduring ice loss, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) said on Monday.

NIWA has been flying over New Zealand's mountain ranges to conduct their end-of-summer snowline survey, observing the state of glaciers and the elevation of the snowline since the 1970s.

The research paints a picture of how New Zealand's stunning landscape is transforming, said Andrew Lorrey, the program lead and NIWA's principal scientist.

Overall, the snowline has been rising and in the most recent years the rise has accelerated, so New Zealand is experiencing a continued trend of glacial ice loss, Lorrey said.

Lorrey attributed it to the global rising temperature, with the past decade seeing eight of the 10 warmest years that New Zealand has experienced since records began.

2023 was the second warmest year on record -- a trend that followed the rest of the world, with 86 percent of the planet having above-average temperatures that year, Lorrey said.

