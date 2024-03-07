New Zealand in efforts to fast track consenting of major projects

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The New Zealand government is expected to cut red tape to accelerate the consenting of infrastructure and other major projects of national significance.

The Fast Track Approvals Bill was approved by the cabinet and received its first reading under urgency on Thursday, before being sent to the environment committee for public submissions.

"We are determined to cut through the thicket of red and green tape holding New Zealand back, make it clear to the world that we are open for business, and build a pipeline of projects around the country to grow the economy and improve our productivity," said Chris Bishop, minister responsible for RMA (Resource Management Act) reforms.

A recent report by the infrastructure commission shows that the cost of consenting infrastructure projects has increased by 70 percent since 2014, and the time it takes to get consent has increased by as much as 150 percent over the same period, Bishop said.