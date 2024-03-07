New Zealand In Efforts To Fast Track Consenting Of Major Projects
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM
WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The New Zealand government is expected to cut red tape to accelerate the consenting of infrastructure and other major projects of national significance.
The Fast Track Approvals Bill was approved by the cabinet and received its first reading under urgency on Thursday, before being sent to the environment committee for public submissions.
"We are determined to cut through the thicket of red and green tape holding New Zealand back, make it clear to the world that we are open for business, and build a pipeline of projects around the country to grow the economy and improve our productivity," said Chris Bishop, minister responsible for RMA (Resource Management Act) reforms.
A recent report by the infrastructure commission shows that the cost of consenting infrastructure projects has increased by 70 percent since 2014, and the time it takes to get consent has increased by as much as 150 percent over the same period, Bishop said.
Recent Stories
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'
Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town
PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization
More Stories From World
-
Mongolia's foreign trade up 11.5 pct in first two months4 minutes ago
-
Singapore to hold more sports events with 165 mln investment4 minutes ago
-
Laos to continue investing in nutrition for prosperous future4 minutes ago
-
AI tools still permitting political disinfo creation, NGO warns4 minutes ago
-
1st LD-Writethru: China advocates equal, orderly multi-polar world, inclusive economic globalization ..5 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's seafood exports to hit 9.5 bln USD in 20245 minutes ago
-
Ireland votes in family, gender equality referendums15 minutes ago
-
Singapore to hold more sports events with 165 mln investment15 minutes ago
-
River Plate go top as Boca Juniors stumble15 minutes ago
-
'Sad' Nadal abandons latest comeback with Indian Wells withdrawal25 minutes ago
-
Women rangers fight poachers and prejudice in Kenya35 minutes ago
-
Hewlett Packard Enterprise launches SAUDI MADE servers during LEAP 2435 minutes ago