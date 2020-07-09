New Zealand will review its relations with Hong Kong after China passed a new law on national security in the special administrative region, the country's foreign minister, Winston Peters, said on Thursday, calling the new legislation "very concerning."

According to the foreign minister, the government has instructed officials to review the policy toward Hong Kong in order to determine a new and more appropriate model of cooperation with China's administrative region.

"This will be a deliberate, considered review across all of our settings, including extradition arrangements, controls on exports of strategic goods, and travel advice," Peters said, as quoted by Newshub.

The remark comes after the Australian government warned its nationals against traveling to Hong Kong, stating that the new law, which could be easily and occasionally broken, prescribes extradition to mainland China.

Australia also decided to extend visas for some categories of Hong Kong passport holders and announced the suspension of an extradition treaty with the region.

"China's decision to pass a new national security law for Hong Kong has fundamentally changed the environment for international engagement there. New Zealand remains deeply concerned at the imposition of this legislation on Hong Kong," Peters argued.

China's National People's Congress recently approved the new security law, which outlaws separatist, subversive and terrorist activities in Hong Kong, and on June 30, President Xi Jinping signed it into effect.

The legislation has been condemned by the Hong Kong opposition, as well as Western officials, who claim it would undermine the city's autonomy guaranteed during its transition from the UK to China. The new law has been met by a wave of protests in the city, as some residents fear their rights may be infringed upon.

Both Hong Kong's leadership and the central government in Beijing say the law would not affect residents' rights. Beijing maintains that the recent unrest in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference and vows to respect the "one country, two systems" principle.