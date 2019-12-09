UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Newly Published Documents Show US Officials Misled Public About Afghanistan War - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:31 PM

Newly Published Documents Show US Officials Misled Public About Afghanistan War - Reports

A newly obtained trove of 2,000 government documents shows that US officials lied about the war in Afghanistan in a bid to convince the public that the United States was winning the conflict when this was in fact not the case, the Washington Post reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) A newly obtained trove of 2,000 government documents shows that US officials lied about the war in Afghanistan in a bid to convince the public that the United States was winning the conflict when this was in fact not the case, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

The documents, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, include previously unpublished notes of interviews with war planners, generals, diplomats, aid workers and Afghan officials, among others. The interviews were conducted as part of a Federal project that aimed to examine the root failures of the war in Afghanistan, the report said.

"We were devoid of a fundamental understanding of Afghanistan - we didn't know what we were doing," Douglas Lute, an Army general who served as the de facto war czar for Afghanistan during the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama, said in an interview in 2015. "What are we trying to do here? We didn't have the foggiest notion of what we were undertaking."

The interviews show that the US war strategy for Afghanistan was fatally flawed and that Washington largely wasted billions of Dollars trying to build up the country into a modern nation, the report said.

Allocations from the State and Defense Departments along with the US Agency for International Development have totaled up to $978 billion in inflation-adjusted terms, the report noted.

"What did we get for this $1 trillion effort? Was it worth $1 trillion," retired Navy SEAL and former White House staffer Jeffrey Eggers told government interviewers.

The documents undermine the repeated claims of successive US presidents that progress has been made in the Afghan war and show that efforts were made to manipulate information, the report said.

"Every data point was altered to present the best picture possible," Bob Crowly, an Army colonel who served as a senior counterinsurgency adviser to US military leaders in 2013 and 2014, said in his government interview.

The interviews were conducted by the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) as part of its Lesson's Learned project.

The Washington Post first sought the release of the documents in August 2016 through a FOIA request. The released documents include the Names of 62 people who were interviewed, but other names have been redacted.

The newspaper said it is involved in an ongoing legal battle to release the names of all the officials who were interviewed for the SIGAR project, and a final decision is forthcoming from the US District Court in Washington.

The paper said it published the documents ahead of the final ruling so that the US public could be informed as President Donald Trump's administration considers plans to withdraw the last 13,000 troops from Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Barack Obama Army Washington George W. Bush White House Trump Douglas Progress United States August 2016 2015 Post All From Government Best Billion Court

Recent Stories

UAE hosts second annual meeting of Food Forever In ..

6 minutes ago

CDA all set to launch development works in sector ..

24 seconds ago

FBR to introduce track & trace system for four maj ..

26 seconds ago

Russia to Pay WADA About $5Mln For Anti-Doping Pro ..

28 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad inaugurates dispens ..

29 seconds ago

Punjab University to celebrate Int'l Human Rights ..

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.