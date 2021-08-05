Next Meeting of Extended Troika on Afghanistan Scheduled for August 11 in Qatar - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The next meeting of extended troika meeting on Afghanistan ” Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan ” is scheduled for August 11 in Doha, Alexander Bikantov, the deputy director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

"We continue to seek from all sides in Afghanistan initiatives to launch substantive peace talks. To this end, it is planned that the special representative of the Rissian President for Afghanista ... Zamir Nabievich Kabulov will participate in the next meeting of the expanded troika Russia-USA-China-Pakistan in Doha, scheduled for August 11," Bikantov told a press conference.