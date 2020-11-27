Next Russian Combat Gear to Be Augmented With AI - State Corporation Rostec

The Russian-made next-generation Sotnik combat gear will be lighter than its predecessor, Ratnik, and make use of artificial intelligence, Bekkhan Ozdoev, the industrial director of the cluster of weapons, ammunition and special chemistry of State Corporation Rostec, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The Russian-made next-generation Sotnik combat gear will be lighter than its predecessor, Ratnik, and make use of artificial intelligence, Bekkhan Ozdoev, the industrial director of the cluster of weapons, ammunition and special chemistry of State Corporation Rostec, told Sputnik in an interview.

"The operating experience of Ratnik, including in combat, has shown where we need to pay attention, what is lacking. Naturally, the third-generation combat gear will be lighter, more user-friendly, more reliable and technologically advanced.

The new combat gear set could be augmented with robotics for various purposes and elements of artificial intelligence," Ozdoev said.

The director noted that the Central Research Institute for Precision Machine Building (TsNIITochMash), the combat gear's main developer, had not yet received the engineering assignment for Sotnik, but was already working on some elements of its sub-systems.

In 2019, Rostec announced plans to begin developing a new combat gear equipment in 2020 to replace Ratnik. It is scheduled to replace its predecessor by 2025.