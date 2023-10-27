NFL: Results And Standings
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) results and standings in the National Football League after Thursday's game:
Sunday's games:
Houston at Carolina
LA Rams at Dallas
Minnesota at Green Bay
New Orleans at Indianapolis
New England at Miami
NY Jets at NY Giants
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh
Atlanta at Tennessee
Philadelphia at Washington
Cleveland at Seattle
Baltimore at Arizona
Kansas City at Denver
Cincinnati at San Francisco
Chicago at LA Chargers
Monday's game:
Las Vegas at Detroit
Standings (w l t pct pf pa)
American Football Conference
East
Miami 5 2 0 .714 240 187
Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 222 136
N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 113 119
New England 2 5 0 .286 101 177
North
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 171 97
Pittsburgh 4 2 0 .667 103 127
Cleveland 4 2 0 .667 134 115
Cincinnati 3 3 0 .
500 100 127
South
Jacksonville 5 2 0 .714 173 146
Houston 3 3 0 .500 135 113
Indianapolis 3 4 0 .429 178 191
Tennessee 2 4 0 .333 104 117
West
Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 178 105
Las Vegas 3 4 0 .429 112 161
L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 144 155
Denver 2 5 0 .286 148 217
National Football Conference
East
Philadelphia 6 1 0 .857 186 141
Dallas 4 2 0 .667 154 100
Washington 3 4 0 .429 140 190
N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 85 174
North
Detroit 5 2 0 .714 174 151
Minnesota 3 4 0 .429 151 152
Green Bay 2 4 0 .333 130 132
Chicago 2 5 0 .286 158 188
South
Atlanta 4 3 0 .571 115 133
Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 121 128
New Orleans 3 4 0 .429 133 127
Carolina 0 6 0 .000 112 186
West
San Francisco 5 2 0 .714 201 109
Seattle 4 2 0 .667 144 118
L.A. Rams 3 4 0 .429 155 141
Arizona 1 6 0 .143 127 182