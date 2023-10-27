Open Menu

NFL: Results And Standings

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2023 | 09:40 AM

NFL: Results and standings

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) results and standings in the National Football League after Thursday's game:

Buffalo 24 Tampa Bay 18

Sunday's games:

Houston at Carolina

LA Rams at Dallas

Minnesota at Green Bay

New Orleans at Indianapolis

New England at Miami

NY Jets at NY Giants

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh

Atlanta at Tennessee

Philadelphia at Washington

Cleveland at Seattle

Baltimore at Arizona

Kansas City at Denver

Cincinnati at San Francisco

Chicago at LA Chargers

Monday's game:

Las Vegas at Detroit

Standings (w l t pct pf pa)

American Football Conference

East

Miami 5 2 0 .714 240 187

Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 222 136

N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 113 119

New England 2 5 0 .286 101 177

North

Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 171 97

Pittsburgh 4 2 0 .667 103 127

Cleveland 4 2 0 .667 134 115

Cincinnati 3 3 0 .

500 100 127

South

Jacksonville 5 2 0 .714 173 146

Houston 3 3 0 .500 135 113

Indianapolis 3 4 0 .429 178 191

Tennessee 2 4 0 .333 104 117

West

Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 178 105

Las Vegas 3 4 0 .429 112 161

L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 144 155

Denver 2 5 0 .286 148 217

National Football Conference

East

Philadelphia 6 1 0 .857 186 141

Dallas 4 2 0 .667 154 100

Washington 3 4 0 .429 140 190

N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 85 174

North

Detroit 5 2 0 .714 174 151

Minnesota 3 4 0 .429 151 152

Green Bay 2 4 0 .333 130 132

Chicago 2 5 0 .286 158 188

South

Atlanta 4 3 0 .571 115 133

Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 121 128

New Orleans 3 4 0 .429 133 127

Carolina 0 6 0 .000 112 186

West

San Francisco 5 2 0 .714 201 109

Seattle 4 2 0 .667 144 118

L.A. Rams 3 4 0 .429 155 141

Arizona 1 6 0 .143 127 182

