UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nice Church Attacker Contacted Family In Tunisia Before Assault - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

Nice Church Attacker Contacted Family in Tunisia Before Assault - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The perpetrator of the terrorist attack in France's Nice southern city had contacted his family in Tunisia shortly before the assault, sending them images of the targeted church, the Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the attacker's brother.

Ibrahim Issaoui, a 21-year-old man from Tunisia, killed three people in a knife attack in the Notre-Dame de Nice basilica on Thursday morning. The French government has designated it a terrorist attack.

The attacker's brother told Al-Arabiya that Issaoui contacted him on the evening before the attack and said that he was going to spend the night next to the church. The attacker also sent him a picture of himself standing in front of the church, according to the report.

The family's neighbors back in Tunisia, as cited in the report, do not recall the attacker demonstrating any particular inclination to extremism or terrorism.

The perpetrator is in police custody, currently hospitalized with wounds sustained during the arrest.

Another suspect was detained on Thursday as the investigation into the attack continues.

Issaoui killed two of his victims by cutting their throats, a gruesome murder echoing another one that shook France two weeks ago. On October 16, French teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in Paris by a teen Muslim who supposedly found it offensive that the teacher showed media-borne caricatures of Islamic prophet Muhammad during a freedom of speech lesson.

France stepped up security provisions inside the country and in its diplomatic premises in the aftermath of the attacks. The authorities are poised to reinforce protection of places of worship, particularly churches, and mobilize additional troops for the Sentinelle counterterrorist operation. French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to counter religiously-motivated violence in France that goes against the secular republic's national values.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Terrorist Police France Nice Paris Man Tunisia October Church Muslim Family From Government

Recent Stories

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sun ..

48 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

3 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

6 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

6 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.