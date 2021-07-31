UrduPoint.com

Niger Floods Claim 35 Lives, Leave Over 26,000 Homeless

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 11:47 PM

Niger floods claim 35 lives, leave over 26,000 homeless

Heavy rains lashing arid Niger since June have killed 35 people and made more than 26,500 homeless, the civil protection agency said Saturday

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Heavy rains lashing arid Niger since June have killed 35 people and made more than 26,500 homeless, the civil protection agency said Saturday.

Twenty people died in house collapses, 15 drowned and 24 were injured, a statement said.

A total of 26,532 people had to leave their houses, it said.

The worst-hit regions were Maradi in the south east with 10 deaths, Agadez in the north with 10 fatalities and the capital Niamey where eight people died.

A total of 2,500 houses were destroyed and some 50 schools, mosques, shops and grain silos were damaged. Over 700 cattle also perished.

The short rainy seasons wreaks havoc in the dry Sahel country every year. Last year, floods claimed 73 lives and sparked a humanitarian crisis with 2.2 million people needing assistance, according to the United Nations.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Died Maradi Niamey Agadez Niger June Million Rains

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

5 minutes ago
 Turkey Arrests Suspect in Starting Forest Fires in ..

Turkey Arrests Suspect in Starting Forest Fires in Country - Erdogan

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to interact with people live at 3 p ..

Prime Minister to interact with people live at 3 pm tomorrow: Fawad

5 minutes ago
 Asad urges Sindh govt to review its decisions abou ..

Asad urges Sindh govt to review its decisions about lockdown

5 minutes ago
 Taliban and Afghan forces clash again outside Hera ..

Taliban and Afghan forces clash again outside Herat city

37 minutes ago
 Leach says England back Stokes over mental health ..

Leach says England back Stokes over mental health break

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.