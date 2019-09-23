UrduPoint.com
Niger, Russia Have Military Cooperation Deals To Be Extended Biennially - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 12:19 PM

Niger and Russia will extend defense cooperation deals into large-scale contracts every two years to strengthen bilateral ties under the 2017 intergovernmental military agreement, Nigerien Foreign Minister Kallo Ankourao told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Niger and Russia will extend defense cooperation deals into large-scale contracts every two years to strengthen bilateral ties under the 2017 intergovernmental military agreement, Nigerien Foreign Minister Kallo Ankourao told Sputnik.

"In the military sphere, which is probably the most important thing, two years ago we signed an agreement, and on the basis of this agreement we acquire military equipment from Russia - helicopters, military weapons. There are already deals, we start with the small contracts, but every two years we will increase them so it's going to be a big contract," Ankourao said.

On Thursday, Ankourao with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss bilateral cooperation. Following the talks, the Nigerien diplomat announced that Niger would open its diplomatic mission in Moscow in 2020.

