Nigeria Swears In Former Lagos Governor Bola Tinubu As New President

Nigerian President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in as the western African nation's 16th president on Monday following a contested election in February

He took the oath of office at the Eagle Square in Abuja, swearing to "protect the Republic of Nigeria ... and perform my functions honestly to the best of my ability and faithfully in accordance with the Constitution."

Chief Justice Olukayode Ariwoola administered the presidential oath of office to Tinubu during a televised ceremony alongside Kashim Shettima, who was sworn in as vice president.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state and a member of the centrist All Progressives Congress, defeated former vice president Atiku Abubakar, of the center-right Peoples Democratic Party, winning almost 8.8 million votes against his rival's seven million.

Abubakar has called the February 25 election fraudulent. He said on Friday that his legal team would contest the election's result at the Presidential Election Tribunal Court.

