Nigerian president appoints first-ever special envoy on climate action

ABUJA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Sunday has appointed Ajuri Ngelale, his main spokesman, as Nigeria's first-ever special presidential envoy on climate action.

The appointment reinforces the stance of Tinubu's government on climate action and green economy solutions.

In an unprecedented move, Tinubu also assumed leadership of the Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions, signaling a determined effort to guide Africa's most populous nation toward a sustainable future, according to a statement by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Ngelale's appointment comes with the added responsibility of chairing the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen, an ambitious initiative aimed at establishing one of Africa's largest industrial zones within Nigeria, the statement noted.

The envisioned industrial zones are slated to operate entirely on renewable energy sources, including extensive solar power infrastructure and wind farms.

"Tinubu remains committed to achieving Nigeria's green economy objectives through a just energy transition while attracting new investments crucial to the nation's economic future," said the statement.

Local experts have applauded the initiative, hailing it as Nigeria's unwavering dedication to forging a sustainable path amid global environmental challenges.

Speaking to Xinhua in the Nigerian capital city of Abuja, Semiu Olagbenro, a prominent local environmental activist, lauded the move as "ushering in a new era for Nigeria's environmental stewardship and economic prosperity, demonstrating a steadfast determination to pave the way for a more sustainable and equitable future."