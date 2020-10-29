UrduPoint.com
Nigerian President Warns National Economy 'Too Fragile' To Undergo Another Virus Lockdown

Thu 29th October 2020 | 06:51 PM

The economy of the Western African nation of Nigeria would not endure another nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic, thus it must be avoided at all costs, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday

Nigeria has seen a decline in the virus infection rate since late summer, with health authorities reporting cases below 300 for a little over two months despite an increase of tests carried out.

"Looking at the trends in the other countries, we must do all we can to avert a second wave of Covid-19 in Nigeria. We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again.

Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown," Buhari tweeted.

According to data provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, there was no increase in coronavirus infections even amid protests against police brutality and the related violence, which disturbed the international community.

While Nigeria has the largest economy in Africa, with the oil sector being its most significant revenue earner, its GDP has nonetheless decreased by 6.1 percent in the second quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak.

