Nigerien Coup Leader Appoints Military Commanders As New Regional Governors - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, who proclaimed himself Niger's new head of state after a coup on July 26, has appointed military commanders as new governors in all Nigerien regions, media reported on Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Bulama has been appointed as the governor of the Agadez region, Brig. Gen. Iro Umaru has become the head of the Dosso region, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Bagadoma has taken the office of the Diffa region's chief and Brig. Gen. Abdou Assouman Harouna has been appointed as Niamey's regional head, the Nigerien Press Agency reported.

The news outlet said that Maj. Col. Oumarou Tawaye was appointed as the Tahoua region's governor, Police Inspector General Issoufou Mamane assumed the office of the Maradi governor, Lieut.

Col. Maina Boukar would rule in Tillabery, and Col. EF Labo Issoufou was installed as a regional head in Zinder.

On July 26, the Nigerien presidential guard overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum. On Sunday, the 15-member Economic Community of West African States gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president or it would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. The military governments of Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger's neighbours, warned that any military intervention against Niger would be considered a declaration of war against them.

