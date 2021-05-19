Nine Policemen Dead, 3 Injured in Attack in Southern Ethiopia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Nine police officers died and another three were wounded in an attack in Southern Ethiopia, the Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Dawit Timotiwos, the chief of Bench-Sheko zone peace and security department in the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Region.

Timotiwos did not elaborate on the attackers' identities, current whereabouts or motives.

The region is plagued by ethnic violence that has killed hundreds in recent years.