UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Policemen Dead, 3 Injured In Attack In Southern Ethiopia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:20 AM

Nine Policemen Dead, 3 Injured in Attack in Southern Ethiopia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Nine police officers died and another three were wounded in an attack in Southern Ethiopia, the Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Dawit Timotiwos, the chief of Bench-Sheko zone peace and security department in the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Region.

Timotiwos did not elaborate on the attackers' identities, current whereabouts or motives.

The region is plagued by ethnic violence that has killed hundreds in recent years.

Related Topics

Attack Police Died Ethiopia

Recent Stories

Ajman Police break Guinness World Record with long ..

52 minutes ago

SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from a ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus claims 23 more lives in Khyber Pakhtun ..

4 minutes ago

Constable shot dead in DI Khan

4 minutes ago

Sindh Local Government Minister asks to enhance fi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.