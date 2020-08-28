UrduPoint.com
Nine Teenagers Dead In Uganda Lightning Strike: Red Cross

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 08:20 PM

Nine teenagers have died after being struck by lightning in northwestern Uganda, the Red Cross said Friday

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Nine teenagers have died after being struck by lightning in northwestern Uganda, the Red Cross said Friday.

The thunderbolt struck in Arua, a city near the border with South Sudan, late Thursday where a group of 10 teenagers were playing football.

"Only one child among the 10 playing survived," Irene Nakasiita, a spokeswoman for Red Cross Uganda, told AFP, adding the victims wereaged between 13 and 15.

"Burials by individual families are ongoing."

