N.Korea May Test Long-Range or Intercontinental Missiles in Coming Weeks - Craft

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) North Korea may in the coming weeks launch rockets using long-range ballistic missile technology or test the launching of intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to reach the continental United States with nuclear weapons, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said during a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"The DPRK [North Korea] has threatened to take a new path in the coming weeks and has used its public statements to hint at a resumption of serious provocations," Craft said.

"In practical terms, this would mean that the DPRK could launch space vehicles using long-range ballistic missile technology, or that they could even test to launch intercontinental ballistic missiles, which are designed to attack the continental United States with nuclear weapons."

Craft also said that the UN Security Council must stand ready to take appropriate action if North Korea decides not to engage in negotiations.