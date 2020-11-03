UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Signs Of US Planning To Improve Ties With Russia After Election - Intelligence Head

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:50 AM

No Signs of US Planning to Improve Ties With Russia After Election - Intelligence Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) There are no signs of the US being interested in improving relations with Russia after the presidential election, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, told Sputnik.

"As for the position of the Russian Federation, we are, of course, interested in a broader dialogue and in the development of relations based on equality, mutual cooperation between our two countries. But, unfortunately, we do not yet see signs of such an approach in the American political segment. This applies to both the Democrats and the Republicans," Naryshkin said in an interview with Rossiya Segodnya International news Agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev.

According to Naryshkin, the SVR expects a further deepening of the split in the US society regardless of who wins the vote, US President Donald Trump or his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Related Topics

Election Russia Vote Trump Split Democrats

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

5 hours ago

Targeting journalists takes toll on ‘societies a ..

5 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul Unive ..

5 hours ago

Seventy Percent of Jewish Israelis Believe Trump's ..

6 hours ago

Germany top for Brexit bank relocations: Bundesban ..

5 hours ago

GOSH set to take part in world first human challen ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.