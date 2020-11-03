No Signs of US Planning to Improve Ties With Russia After Election - Intelligence Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) There are no signs of the US being interested in improving relations with Russia after the presidential election, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, told Sputnik.

"As for the position of the Russian Federation, we are, of course, interested in a broader dialogue and in the development of relations based on equality, mutual cooperation between our two countries. But, unfortunately, we do not yet see signs of such an approach in the American political segment. This applies to both the Democrats and the Republicans," Naryshkin said in an interview with Rossiya Segodnya International news Agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev.

According to Naryshkin, the SVR expects a further deepening of the split in the US society regardless of who wins the vote, US President Donald Trump or his Democratic rival Joe Biden.