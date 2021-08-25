Nord Stream 2 AG Disagrees With Court Decision Not to Exempt Pipeline From Gas Directive

Pipeline project operator Nord Stream 2 AG told Sputnik on Wednesday that it does not agree with the ruling of the Dusseldorf regional court, which declined to grant the Nord Stream 2 exemptions from the EU Gas Directive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Pipeline project operator Nord Stream 2 AG told Sputnik on Wednesday that it does not agree with the ruling of the Dusseldorf regional court, which declined to grant the Nord Stream 2 exemptions from the EU Gas Directive,

The court dismissed Russian gas giant Gazprom's bid to overturn the decision of the German Network Agency, which insists exemptions can only be granted to pipelines completed before May 23, 2019.

"Nord Stream 2 AG took the court ruling into account and will evaluate it. We will timely inform you about further steps ... The rejection of the Nord Stream 2 bid for exemption showcases the discriminatory effect of the amended EU Gas Directive. Being guided by the legal framework that was in force at that time, the company made an investment of several billion Euros long before the European Commission announced plans to amend the EU Gas Directive," Nord Stream 2 AG said.