UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 AG Disagrees With Court Decision Not To Exempt Pipeline From Gas Directive

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 02:45 PM

Nord Stream 2 AG Disagrees With Court Decision Not to Exempt Pipeline From Gas Directive

Pipeline project operator Nord Stream 2 AG told Sputnik on Wednesday that it does not agree with the ruling of the Dusseldorf regional court, which declined to grant the Nord Stream 2 exemptions from the EU Gas Directive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Pipeline project operator Nord Stream 2 AG told Sputnik on Wednesday that it does not agree with the ruling of the Dusseldorf regional court, which declined to grant the Nord Stream 2 exemptions from the EU Gas Directive,

The court dismissed Russian gas giant Gazprom's bid to overturn the decision of the German Network Agency, which insists exemptions can only be granted to pipelines completed before May 23, 2019.

"Nord Stream 2 AG took the court ruling into account and will evaluate it. We will timely inform you about further steps ... The rejection of the Nord Stream 2 bid for exemption showcases the discriminatory effect of the amended EU Gas Directive. Being guided by the legal framework that was in force at that time, the company made an investment of several billion Euros long before the European Commission announced plans to amend the EU Gas Directive," Nord Stream 2 AG said.

Related Topics

Russia German Company Nord May Gas 2019 From Billion Court

Recent Stories

32 Head Constables elevated to the next rank.

32 Head Constables elevated to the next rank.

4 minutes ago
 Etihad Engineering, Israel Aerospace Industries te ..

Etihad Engineering, Israel Aerospace Industries team up to provide passenger to ..

6 minutes ago
 WhatsApp to introduce new messaging feature

WhatsApp to introduce new messaging feature

29 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 13,573 new COVID-19 cases, total ..

Philippines logs 13,573 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 1.88 mln

26 seconds ago
 Edible oil production increased by 3.37% in FY20-2 ..

Edible oil production increased by 3.37% in FY20-21

28 seconds ago
 Wheelchair fencer Li Hao claims first gold for Chi ..

Wheelchair fencer Li Hao claims first gold for China at Tokyo Paralympics

30 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.