UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nord Stream 2 Asks Germany To Allow Construction Through Winter - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 01:10 AM

Nord Stream 2 Asks Germany to Allow Construction Through Winter - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Nord Stream 2 AG, the pipeline operator, has asked Germany to allow construction in winter and spring after difficulties in obtaining Denmark's permit delayed the project, media said.

The Swiss-based company sent a request to the Maritime and Hydrographic Agency, which approves offshore installations, the firm's spokesman told Germany's dpa news agency on Saturday.

The maritime regulator will look into the application on Monday but a decision is expected at a later date.

The operator was told to avoid certain seasons in order to limit damage to the fauna of the Baltic Sea's Pomeranian Bay, but it now fears that US sanctions aiming to stop the construction could take effect before the pipeline is built.

Russia's Gazprom planned to start pumping natural gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea by the end of the year but the project is behind the schedule and can run into difficulties if the US punishes contractors that own pipeline-laying ships.

Related Topics

Company Germany Nord Denmark Gas Media

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to French Pres ..

1 hour ago

WAM takes part in 47th General Assembly of FANA in ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives AAAID Chairman and Boar ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Municipality learns about latest digital s ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Colombian Foreign Minister, co ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Consultative Council committee prepares to ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.