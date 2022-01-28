UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 Certification On 'Stop Clock,' Regulators Require More Documents - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Nord Stream 2 Certification on 'Stop Clock,' Regulators Require More Documents - Official

The certification process of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is currently suspended by German regulators while expecting more documents to be submitted in order to complete the process within the specified four-month time frame, European Commission Spokesperson for Climate Action and Energy Tim McPhie said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The certification process of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is currently suspended by German regulators while expecting more documents to be submitted in order to complete the process within the specified four-month time frame, European Commission Spokesperson for Climate Action and Energy Tim McPhie said on Friday.

Germany's Federal Network Agency told Sputnik on Wednesday that the certification of the pipeline operator would resume as soon as the main assets of the German subsidiary are transferred and the document package is verified. Bundesnetzagentur did not specify the timing for the resumption.

"They (the German regulator) have four months to certify this project from the time when it has been submitted. They are actually at the moment in a stop the clock procedure, because they are waiting for the submission of some more documents, after that process is completed at the national level; the draft certification decision is referred to the commission, and we would then give an opinion on a draft certification decision within two months extendable by two months in certain circumstances," McPhie said during a briefing of the European Commission.

US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said on Thursday that Washington would cooperate with Berlin to prevent Nord Stream 2 from moving forward in the event of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Nord Stream 2 is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. On September 10, Russia's Gazprom announced that the construction of the pipeline had been completed. The process of certifying Nord Stream 2 AG as the pipeline's independent operator is currently underway to ensure that the project complies with the conditions of the February 12, 2019 EU Gas Directive. The German regulators were initially expected to make the decision in January 2022.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington German Germany Victoria Berlin Nord January February September Gas 2019 Event From

Recent Stories

CM Sindh announces financial assistance for fisher ..

CM Sindh announces financial assistance for fishermen

2 minutes ago
 Italian Prosecutors Press Charges Against Officer ..

Italian Prosecutors Press Charges Against Officer Who Allegedly Spied for Russia ..

2 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Says NATO Not Aware of Russia's Plans ..

Stoltenberg Says NATO Not Aware of Russia's Plans on Ukraine, Ready for Dialogue

2 minutes ago
 Germany to Pursue Economic Ties With Russia in Lin ..

Germany to Pursue Economic Ties With Russia in Line With Core EU Rules

2 minutes ago
 W.Africa bloc suspends Burkina after coup: summit ..

W.Africa bloc suspends Burkina after coup: summit member

9 minutes ago
 Minister condemns terrorists' attack on security f ..

Minister condemns terrorists' attack on security forces

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>