Nornickel CEO Says Company to Use Only Own Funds for Restoring Environment After Oil Spill

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Vladimir Potanin, the CEO of Russia's Nornickel, said on Friday that the company would fully finance the environmental recovery after the fuel spillage in the north of the country.

More than 20,000 cubic meters of fuel leaked into a river as a result of damage to a fuel reservoir at a thermal power station owned by Nornickel.

"We intend to use the best available technologies, we choose decisions that are the best possible from the environmental point of view, not the cheapest ones. We will fully fund this, using our company's money, not a single ruble will be used from the budget allocations. The environmental situation will return to normal," Potanin told Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Potanin expressed the belief that environment restoration in the area of the spill could cost 10 billion rubles ($145 million) or even more.