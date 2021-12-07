North China border city reports 26 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The border city of Manzhouli in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported 26 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, local authorities have said

HOHHOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The border city of Manzhouli in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported 26 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, local authorities have said.

So far, the city has reported 435 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the latest outbreak. All cases are receiving treatment at a designated local hospital, according to a press briefing held on Tuesday.

At 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the border city launched its 10th mass nucleic acid testing. As of 2 p.m., more than 177,000 samples had been collected.

To curb the spread of the virus, Manzhouli has suspended services at its airport, railway stations and passenger terminal, causing some passengers to be stranded in the city temporarily. Professional medical treatment services and psychological counseling, as well as supplies of daily necessities, have been provided for the stranded.