UrduPoint.com

North Korea Condemns Double Standards In UN Human Rights Council Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 08:06 PM

North Korea Condemns Double Standards in UN Human Rights Council Work

The North Korean Foreign Ministry has criticized the UN Human Rights Council for arbitrariness and 'attacks' only on few chosen countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The North Korean Foreign Ministry has criticized the UN Human Rights Council for arbitrariness and 'attacks' only on few chosen countries.

The Foreign Ministry in its statement, published by the state-run KCNA agency, has accused the UN of "going wide off its founding objectives" of ensuring fair and equal protection of human rights, calling the council a "three-ring circus where the Western countries target and attack independent developing countries as they please."

"In order to achieve the promotion and protection of genuine human rights as has been aspired by the international society, the first priority should be given to putting an end to the high-handedness and arbitrariness of the US and the Western countries that bring the international human rights arena into disrepute," the ministry said.

Pyongyang also criticized the system of UNHCR special rapporteurs on human rights, stressing that many other countries have voiced similar concerns about their appointment procedure and choice of cases to investigate, as "selection only being made targeting the countries which go against Western values and its human rights standard."

On Wednesday, the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly adopted the 17th annual resolution condemning human rights violations in North Korea. South Korea has not been among the countries to propose the resolution for the third year in a row, though Seoul still voted in favor of its adoption.

Related Topics

Assembly Attack Resolution United Nations Seoul South Korea North Korea UNHCR

Recent Stories

Chelsea cruise as Kante rocket inspires Leicester ..

Chelsea cruise as Kante rocket inspires Leicester rout

1 minute ago
 Addl IGP for stern action against criminal gangs

Addl IGP for stern action against criminal gangs

1 minute ago
 140 cases of Covid-19 reported in Sindh

140 cases of Covid-19 reported in Sindh

1 minute ago
 Sharif Group's mega money laundering being investi ..

Sharif Group's mega money laundering being investigated: FIA

1 minute ago
 Japanese badminton aces dominate Bali finals

Japanese badminton aces dominate Bali finals

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister criticizes PDM, terms public gather ..

Chief Minister criticizes PDM, terms public gathering flop show

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.