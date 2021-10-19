UrduPoint.com

North Korea Fired One Ballistic Missile Towards Sea Of Japan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 07:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) North Korea fired one ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of the Republic of Korea.

Earlier, the South Korean military said North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards the Sea of Japan, without further details.

The Japanese authorities warned that the projectile fired by North Korea could be a ballistic missile, and Japan's Coast Guard issued warnings to ships in connection with the possible test.

More Stories From World

