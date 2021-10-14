Norwegian Police Say Detained Danish Citizen Suspected of Kongsberg Archery Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) A 37-year-old Danish citizen has been detained in the southern Norwegian town of Kongsberg over suspicions of staging the deadly archery attack, police said on Thursday.

On late Wednesday, a man opened fire with arrows from a bow in a crowded place in Kongsberg, leaving five people killed and two more injured, including a police officer.

"A 37-year-old man has been detained and charged with killing five people and injuring two others in downtown Kongsberg on late Wednesday. The man is a Danish citizen but lives in Kongsberg," police said in a statement.

Motives of the suspect remain unknown.