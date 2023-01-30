Nothing Positive in Moscow-Paris Relations, But Dialogue Can Potentially Continue- Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) There is nothing positive in Moscow-Paris relations, as well as between Russia and EU countries, but if necessary, the dialogue with French President Emmanuel Macron can continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has a separate dialogue with President Macron, and it will continue if necessary. Now, unfortunately, we have nothing to be proud about. It's not our fault. As in the context of Russian-French relations, so in Russia's relations with EU countries. Nevertheless, we know that potentially such a dialogue can be continued if necessary," Peskov told a briefing.