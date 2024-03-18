Open Menu

Nottingham Forest Docked Four Points For Breaching Premier League Financial Rules

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Nottingham Forest docked four points for breaching Premier League financial rules

Nottingham Forest have been docked four points for breaching Premier League financial rules, the English top flight announced on Monday, dropping the club into the relegation zone

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Nottingham Forest have been docked four points for breaching Premier League financial rules, the English top flight announced on Monday, dropping the club into the relegation zone.

The Premier League said in a statement that Forest had admitted breaching the profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) threshold of £61 million ($77.5 million) by £34.5 million.

They are the second top-flight team to be penalised for PSR breaches this season after Everton were hit with a 10-point penalty in November, which was reduced to six on appeal.

The Goodison Park club are still waiting to discover if they will be hit with another points penalty relating to a second charge.

Forest's punishment means they drop into the bottom three, one point behind Luton and four adrift of Everton.

Clubs are usually allowed maximum losses of £105 million over a three-year assessment period but this is reduced by £22 million per season for any seasons within the period spent in the Championship.

Forest were promoted to the Premier League in May 2022, meaning two seasons of their three-year assessment period were as a Championship club.

The two-time European champions could appeal the punishment, with the Premier League previously saying the process should "conclude no later than and if possible some time before 24 May", which is five days after the final weekend of the top-flight season.

The club issued a statement in January after they had been charged, saying they were "confident of a speedy and fair resolution".

Related Topics

Resolution Luton Nottingham January May November Top Premier League Million

Recent Stories

Punjab Finance Minister presents three months budg ..

Punjab Finance Minister presents three months budget

3 minutes ago
 Bilal Yasin urges poultry association to further r ..

Bilal Yasin urges poultry association to further reduce chicken prices

3 minutes ago
 Crackdown against profiteers continues

Crackdown against profiteers continues

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister for Interior visits Central Police ..

Sindh Minister for Interior visits Central Police Office in Karachi

19 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police custody

19 minutes ago
 SC adjourns federation's appeal regarding tax coll ..

SC adjourns federation's appeal regarding tax collection by Cantt Boards

23 minutes ago
Dr. Fateh Marri emphasizes crucial role of agricul ..

Dr. Fateh Marri emphasizes crucial role of agricultural engineering to cope with ..

23 minutes ago
 Transfer, postings of provincial secretaries order ..

Transfer, postings of provincial secretaries ordered

23 minutes ago
 SC to form larger bench in sugar price fixation ca ..

SC to form larger bench in sugar price fixation case

2 minutes ago
 SC serves notices to respondents in petition again ..

SC serves notices to respondents in petition against extra taxes in electricity ..

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PM ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

2 minutes ago
 ATC grants interim bail to Umar Ayub in May-9 case ..

ATC grants interim bail to Umar Ayub in May-9 cases

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World