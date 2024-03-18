Nottingham Forest Docked Four Points For Breaching Premier League Financial Rules
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM
Nottingham Forest have been docked four points for breaching Premier League financial rules, the English top flight announced on Monday, dropping the club into the relegation zone
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Nottingham Forest have been docked four points for breaching Premier League financial rules, the English top flight announced on Monday, dropping the club into the relegation zone.
The Premier League said in a statement that Forest had admitted breaching the profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) threshold of £61 million ($77.5 million) by £34.5 million.
They are the second top-flight team to be penalised for PSR breaches this season after Everton were hit with a 10-point penalty in November, which was reduced to six on appeal.
The Goodison Park club are still waiting to discover if they will be hit with another points penalty relating to a second charge.
Forest's punishment means they drop into the bottom three, one point behind Luton and four adrift of Everton.
Clubs are usually allowed maximum losses of £105 million over a three-year assessment period but this is reduced by £22 million per season for any seasons within the period spent in the Championship.
Forest were promoted to the Premier League in May 2022, meaning two seasons of their three-year assessment period were as a Championship club.
The two-time European champions could appeal the punishment, with the Premier League previously saying the process should "conclude no later than and if possible some time before 24 May", which is five days after the final weekend of the top-flight season.
The club issued a statement in January after they had been charged, saying they were "confident of a speedy and fair resolution".
Recent Stories
Punjab Finance Minister presents three months budget
Bilal Yasin urges poultry association to further reduce chicken prices
Crackdown against profiteers continues
Sindh Minister for Interior visits Central Police Office in Karachi
Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police custody
SC adjourns federation's appeal regarding tax collection by Cantt Boards
Dr. Fateh Marri emphasizes crucial role of agricultural engineering to cope with ..
Transfer, postings of provincial secretaries ordered
SC to form larger bench in sugar price fixation case
SC serves notices to respondents in petition against extra taxes in electricity ..
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD
ATC grants interim bail to Umar Ayub in May-9 cases
More Stories From World
-
Switzerland, EU resume talks to 'deepen' ties2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy Beijing holds National Day Reception2 hours ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitates President Putin on his re-election2 hours ago
-
Tanzid, Rishad power Bangladesh to series win against Sri Lanka3 hours ago
-
French ex-PM behind tense new TV political thriller4 hours ago
-
Indonesia's Christie wins first All England badminton title4 hours ago
-
Unicef head says Haiti situation nears chaos of 'Mad Max'4 hours ago
-
Russia hails 'record' win for Putin in vote with no opposition4 hours ago
-
Cubans stage rare protests demanding electricity, food4 hours ago
-
Gaza world's biggest 'open-air graveyard': EU's Borrell3 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 3rd ODI scores4 hours ago
-
Shelling kills two in Russian border region4 hours ago