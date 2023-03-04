Nuclear Power Plant Workers Protest Against Pension Reform in France - CGT

UrduPoint.com

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) French nuclear power plant workers have started an indefinite strike against the controversial pension reform, the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) has announced.

France's trade unions announced in February that nationwide strike action against the pension reform would be held starting March 7. Nonetheless, nuclear power plant workers in France announced the start of an indefinite strike already on Friday.

"EDF (French electric utility company) agents from nuclear power plants go on strike, (there will be a) drop in electricity production this (Friday) afternoon," the National Federation of Mines and Energy (FNME-CGT) said on Twitter.

According to French media reports, French gas sector workers also joined the Friday strike, four days ahead of the general strike against the pension reform.

In January, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled a draft of the controversial pension reform that the government plans to adopt in 2023. Under the initiative, the French authorities intend to gradually raise the retirement age in the country by three months a year starting from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64 years.

Since the first nationwide strike held on January 19, four more general strikes have taken place in France, bringing together hundreds of thousands of people.

