Nuland to Travel to Moscow on October 11 for Talks With Senior Officials - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland will be traveling to Moscow on October 11 to meet with senior officials to discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, the State Department Spokesperson's office said in a statement.

Nuland on October 14 will then travel to Beirut, Lebanon for meetings with members of Lebanese civil society and government leaders to talk about elections and economic reforms. On October 15, she will travel to London to speak with senior government officials about an array of issues.

In May of 2019, Nuland, who had been a senior state department official during the Obama administration, was denied a Russian visa because she was on a blacklist introduced as part of a tit-for-tat response to Washington's sanctions, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Nuland had applied for a Russian visa to take part in an international conference organized by the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), the German Council on Foreign Relations and Johns Hopkins University.

Last week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Nuland did not have a valid Russian entry visa but her potential visit was under consideration.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters last month that Moscow and Washington were preparing a number of meetings at the level of the Foreign Ministry and the State Department.

Nuland, a US diplomat for 32 years, served as Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs during the Obama administration when she made headlines for passing out cookies to the participants of the Maidan and leaked phone conversations of her discussing appointments in a future government in Kiev.