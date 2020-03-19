Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 152 to 8,565 - KCDC

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 152 to 8,565 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Thursday.

The death toll has risen from 84 to 91 within the same period of time, according to the KCDC.

The majority of new COVID-19 cases - 97 out of 152 - has been registered in the city of Daegu, while 12 more in the capital of Seoul and 18 others in the province of Gyeonggi. The number of confirmed cases in Seoul has reached 270, in Daegu 6,241, in the province of North Gyeongsang 1,190 and in Gyeonggi 295.

The number of recovered people has risen by 407 to 1,947, which is the highest figure since the start of the outbreak in the country. Tests of 15,904 South Korean citizens are being processed now, the KCDC added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 215,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 8,700 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.