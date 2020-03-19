UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Rises By 152 To 8,565 - KCDC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 07:10 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 152 to 8,565 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 152 to 8,565 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Thursday.

The death toll has risen from 84 to 91 within the same period of time, according to the KCDC.

The majority of new COVID-19 cases - 97 out of 152 - has been registered in the city of Daegu, while 12 more in the capital of Seoul and 18 others in the province of Gyeonggi. The number of confirmed cases in Seoul has reached 270, in Daegu 6,241, in the province of North Gyeongsang 1,190 and in Gyeonggi 295.

The number of recovered people has risen by 407 to 1,947, which is the highest figure since the start of the outbreak in the country. Tests of 15,904 South Korean citizens are being processed now, the KCDC added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 215,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 8,700 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Daegu Seoul Same South Korea North Korea March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE suspends return of residents with valid visa e ..

4 hours ago

UAE suspends all types of labour permits

5 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

6 hours ago

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

6 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

7 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.