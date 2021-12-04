UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 8,603 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 09:50 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) India has confirmed 8,603 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,624,360, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 470,530 people, with 415 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 34.05 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 9,216 new coronavirus cases, with 391 fatalities.

