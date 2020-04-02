UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Malaysia Surpasses 3,000 - Health Ministry

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has increased by over 200 to 3,116 over the past day, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has increased by over 200 to 3,116 over the past day, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths has increased by five to 50 over the same period, it said.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease in Malaysia stands at 767.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 950,00 people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, and over 48,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

