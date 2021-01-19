UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In US Tops 24 Million - Johns Hopkins University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 07:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has surpassed 24 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US case tally amounts to 24,062,636, with 398,884 deaths, the university said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

