Number Of COVID-19 Cases Reach 47,388 In Afghanistan With 132 New Infections

Number of COVID-19 cases reach 47,388 in Afghanistan with 132 new infections

The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Friday confirmed an increase of 132 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of patients in the country to 47,388, including 8,194 active cases

The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Friday confirmed an increase of 132 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of patients in the country to 47,388, including 8,194 active cases.

Six patients died within the period, taking the death toll to 1,847 since February, the ministry said in a statement.

Forty-five new recoveries were recorded since early Thursday, bringing the number of recoveries to 37,347, according to the statement.

Local health experts believe that the actual number of infections could be much higher than the official figures, as scores of patients did not visit hospitals and there was no system to register them.

More Stories From World

