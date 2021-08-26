UrduPoint.com

Number Of Injured In Explosion In Kazakhstan Rises To 60 - Authorities

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:46 PM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) - At least 60 people sustained injuries during an explosion at a military unit in the southern Kazakh city of Taraz, the regional administration said on Thursday.

"Sixty people were admitted to the city hospital with various injuries, including 11 military personnel," the regional administration said.

The Kazakh Defense Ministry said that the blast was caused by a fire near one of the military unit's warehouse.

