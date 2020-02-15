UrduPoint.com
Number Of Injured In Massive Clashes In South Kazakhstan Stands At 185 - Local Authorities

Sat 15th February 2020 | 03:44 PM

As many as 185 people have been injured as a result of last week's clashes over a road conflict in Kazakhstan's southern province of Jambyl, the press service of the region's administration said

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) As many as 185 people have been injured as a result of last week's clashes over a road conflict in Kazakhstan's southern province of Jambyl, the press service of the region's administration said.

On the night of February 8, riots sparked in the province's Korday district, which the Internal Affairs Ministry attributed to a road incident that soon turned into a violent conflict between ethnic Kazakhs and Dungans, a Muslim group of Chinese origin. Eleven people were killed, almost 50 participants were detained.

Dozens of private residential buildings, commercial facilities and cars were damaged as a result of arson.

"According to the regional headquarters, 185 citizens were injured .... 39 houses, 20 commercial facilities and 47 vehicles burned down," the regional administration said.

It added that 778 affected families received humanitarian aid consisting of food and essential goods in the amount of 57.2 tonnes.

The situation in the region has returned to stable, the authorities said.

