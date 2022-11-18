OHCHR Studying Videos of Killed Russian Prisoners of War in Ukraine

UrduPoint.com

November 18, 2022

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) is studying the video depicting murdered Russian prisoners in Ukraine, OHCHR spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told Sputnik on Friday.

According to Throssell, the OHCHR has the video in question and is currently studying them.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian military deliberately killed 10 Russian war prisoners. On Thursday, a video was circulated on the internet with the massacre of Ukrainian militants over unarmed Russian prisoners of war. The head of the Russian Human Rights Council (HRC), Valery Fadeev, said that the HCR will the video to the OHCHR, the OSCE, the Council of Europe, as well as other international human rights organizations.

