OIC Secretary-General: IIFA Is One Of The Most Important OIC Organs

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2023 | 02:25 PM

OIC Secretary-General: IIFA is One of the Most Important OIC Organs

H.E. the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, in his speech, which was delivered virtually, described the first meeting of the Bureau of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) for the year 2023, as a milestone on the path to consolidating the Academy’s achievements and strengthening its position as a prestigious institution that gives more momentum to the OIC mandate

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th Sep , 2023) H.E. the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, in his speech, which was delivered virtually, described the first meeting of the Bureau of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) for the year 2023, as a milestone on the path to consolidating the Academy’s achievements and strengthening its position as a prestigious institution that gives more momentum to the OIC mandate.


The OIC Secretary-General addressed the meeting on Thursday, 7 September 2023, and expressed his profound thanks to the IIFA Secretary-General, Professor Qutb Sano for for inviting him to attend the meeting, whose agenda included issues of membership and cooperation agreements with a number of Islamic institutions, including Iraq and the Islamic Da’wah Center in Latin America.


Mr.

Hissein Taha expressed his hope that, at the conclusion of the meeting, the attendees would come up with a wise roadmap that would enable the achievement of the noble goals on which the mission of the Academy is based.

He noted that the IIFA is one of the most important subsidiary organs of the OIC, as it brings together prominent Muslim jurists, scholars, researchers, and intellectuals from various parts of the world who have in-depth experience in Fiqh, cultural, educational, economic and social sciences.

