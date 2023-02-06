UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences To Türkiye And Syria Over Earthquake Disaster

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 01:44 PM

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H. E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, extended his sincere condolence and sympathy to the victims in the Republic of Türkiye and the Republic of Syria after high magnitude earthquake occurred in the southern region of Türkiye, on 06 February 2023, resulted in many deaths and injuries

The Secretary-General also expressed his solidarity with the families of the victims and prayed Allah the Almighty to bestow His mercy upon those who passed away and provide the injured with a speedy recovery.
the Secretary-General commended the immediate response deployed by the relevant Authorities of the Republic of Türkiye to rescue the affected populations and limit the impact of the earthquake and called the OIC Member States and relevant Institutions as well as all partners to contribute to the rescue efforts conducted by the Republic of Türkiye.

