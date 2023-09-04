Open Menu

OIC Secretary-General Receives The Permanent Representative Of The Gambia To The OIC

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2023 | 01:03 PM

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha received H.E. Ambassador Omar Gibril Sallah, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of The Gambia to the OIC, on Sunday, 03 September 2023

During the meeting, the Permanent Representative briefed the Secretary-General on the logistical arrangements and preparations underway for the upcoming 15th Islamic Summit to be hosted by The Gambia in Banjul, on December 16-17, 2023.

