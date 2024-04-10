Open Menu

Olympic Games: Africa Women's Football Qualifying Result

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Olympic Games: Africa women's football qualifying result

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) result of a 2024 Paris Olympic Games women's football qualifying match in Africa on Tuesday:

Final round, 2nd leg

In Pretoria

South Africa 0 Nigeria 0

Nigeria win 1-0 on aggregate

In Rabat

Morocco v Zambia - late kick-off

Morocco lead 2-1 on aggregate

Note: Nigeria and Morocco or Zambia qualify for Olympics

