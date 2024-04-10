Open Menu

Olympic Games: Africa Women's Football Qualifying Results

Published April 10, 2024

Olympic Games: Africa women's football qualifying results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) result of a 2024 Olympic Games women's football qualifying match in Africa on Wednesday (aet denotes after extra time):

Final round, 2nd legs

In Rabat

Morocco 0 Zambia 2 (Banda 38, 105-pen) aet

Zambia win 3-2 on aggregate

Played Tuesday

In Pretoria

South Africa 0 Nigeria 0

Nigeria win 1-0 on aggregate

Note: Nigeria and Zambia qualify for July 25-Aug 10 tournament in France

