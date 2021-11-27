UrduPoint.com

Omicron Coronavirus Strain To Spread 'All Over' - Top US Expert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 10:46 PM

Omicron Coronavirus Strain to Spread 'All Over' - Top US Expert

The new Omicron coronavirus variant has not been detected in the United States yet, but the strain is highly likely to spread far and wide, top US infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) The new Omicron coronavirus variant has not been detected in the United States yet, but the strain is highly likely to spread far and wide, top US infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Saturday.

"We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility and you are already having travel-related cases that they have noted in Israel and Belgium, and other places; when you have a virus like this, it almost invariably is ultimately going to go essentially all over..." Fauci told the NBC broadcaster.

When asked if the strain can already be in the US, Fauci said that he "would not be surprised."

Earlier in the day, the chairperson of council of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, expressed concern that the new coronavirus strain might be as dangerous as the Ebola virus, and as contagious as the Delta coronavirus variant.

On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified the new South African strain as one of concern, as it potentially may be more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO dubbed the variant Omicron, which is the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

Related Topics

World Israel Montgomery Belgium United States May All Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Webinar on gender violence in South Asia on Nov 28 ..

Webinar on gender violence in South Asia on Nov 28

5 seconds ago
 Weather forces cancellation of Killington giant sl ..

Weather forces cancellation of Killington giant slalom

7 seconds ago
 Minister condemns attack on Army personnel in NW

Minister condemns attack on Army personnel in NW

8 seconds ago
 Shibli terms PML-N's attitude towards judiciary as ..

Shibli terms PML-N's attitude towards judiciary as shameful

10 seconds ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Zayed Grand Prix for Pur ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Zayed Grand Prix for Purebred Arabian Camel Races

46 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 8 more positive for corona

Balochistan reports 8 more positive for corona

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.