Omicron may pose higher reinfection risk but could be milder than Delta: WHO chief

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization chief said Wednesday that preliminary data indicated the Omicron variant of Covid-19 may more easily reinfect people who have already had the virus or been vaccinated than previous variants, but could also cause milder disease.

"Emerging data from South Africa suggests increased risk of reinfection with Omicron," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, adding that there was "also some evidence that Omicron causes milder disease than Delta."